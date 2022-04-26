Tuscaloosa man facing child porn charges

A Tuscaloosa man is facing child porn charges after an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force resulting in his arrest today.

Phillip Shannon Wright, 44, is charged with one count of dissemination of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts and seven counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the task force in February in collaboration with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assisting agencies included the Tuscaloosa PD Cyber Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Wright was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $135,000.