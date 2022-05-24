15 dead after shooting in Texas elementary school

Fourteen children and one teacher are dead following a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Police in Uvalde identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Ramos is also dead.

The shooting happened around noon at Robb Elementary School, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Two officers responding to the scene were also shot, but their injuries are not serious.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo said the investigation suggests Ramos acted alone.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said this is a heinous tragedy.

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they are going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends,” Abbot said. “And there are families who are in mourning right now, and the state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”