15 counties identified as potentially high radon levels

Radon is the number one leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. In an effort to reduce radon exposure and save lives the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering free radon test kits.

Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped inside buildings or houses.

Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include:

persistent coughing

shortness of breath

chest pain

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), 1 in 15 homes has a

radon problem. In Alabama, 15 counties have been identified as having the highest potential for

elevated radon levels:

Calhoun

Clay

Cleburne

Colbert

Coosa

Franklin

Jackson

Jefferson

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Limestone

Madison

Morgan

Shelby

Talladega

The only way to tell if a home has a radon problem is to check with a radon testing kit. Alabama

households can order one free radon test kit online.

