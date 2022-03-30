Hale County prepares for March 30 storms

When it comes to storm paths, it seems like Hale County can’t catch a break.

In February, an EF2 tornado killed one person in Sawyerville and injured eight others. Just last week, straight-line winds of up to 75 mph damaged more than 30 homes.

Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Howard said his area is bracing once again for the possibility of severe storms this evening.

“When it hit back in February, in the Sawerville are we realized we need a way to communicate better,” Howard said. “I watch the weather very closely and send out real-time messages blasting out to everybody so everybody is aware of where the storms are, where they’re tracking across the county and where we can potentially expect to have damage and trees down.”