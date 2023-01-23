12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say 12 people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting early Sunday.

Police say the shots were fired inside the Dior Bar & Lounge around 1:30 a.m. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the rest are listed as stable.

No arrests have been made in the shooting but police believe the attack was “targeted.”

Police did not say how people were targeted or whether there was more than one shooter.

Authorities say they are pursuing leads, though no arrests have been made and the motive is unknown. They urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

