12 arrested in undercover sting over weekend
A dozen men were arrested over the weekend during an undercover operation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.
Those who were arrested are charged with soliciting prostitution, which is a misdemeanor.
The following were charged:
- Andrew Walker of Moss Point, Mississippi, was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Blake Lancaster of Northport was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Gildardo Escobar of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Dexter McCain of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $17,000.
- Terry Crater of Buhl was charged with soliciting prostitution and pistol permit required. His bond was set at $1,500.
- Joseph Harris of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Kenneth Whitaker Jr. of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Quinterrius Long of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Samuel Pascual of Northport was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Ravon Sledge, of Columbus, Mississippi, was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Cedric Jones of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
- Donta Spruill of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.