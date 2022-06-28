12 arrested in undercover sting over weekend

A dozen men were arrested over the weekend during an undercover operation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Those who were arrested are charged with soliciting prostitution, which is a misdemeanor.

The following were charged:

  • Andrew Walker of Moss Point, Mississippi, was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Blake Lancaster of Northport was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Gildardo Escobar of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Dexter McCain of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $17,000.
  • Terry Crater of Buhl was charged with soliciting prostitution and pistol permit required. His bond was set at $1,500.
  • Joseph Harris of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Kenneth Whitaker Jr. of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Quinterrius Long of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Samuel Pascual of Northport was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Ravon Sledge, of Columbus, Mississippi, was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Cedric Jones of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Donta Spruill of Tuscaloosa was charged with soliciting prostitution. His bond was set at $1,000.
