$11.6M going toward Alabama airport improvements
Nine airports in Alabama are getting $11.36 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants thanks to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Shelby’s office announced today.
The U.S. Department of Transportation grants are designated for improvements and advances to local airport infrastructure and are being administered through the fiscal year 2022 Airport Improvement Program.
“This is great news.,” Shelby said in the statement. “More than $11 million for improvements to our local airports means economic development and the potential for new jobs right here in Alabama.”
The 10 FAA grants were awarded to nine local airports in Alabama, amounting to $11,366,292 for the following projects:
- Huntsville International-Carl T Jones Field, Huntsville: $4,225,389 to rehabilitate an apron, expand an access road, rehabilitate an access road, seal taxiway pavement surface and pavement joints, and shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham: $2,925,000 to seal runway pavement and surface pavement joints and seal taxiway pavement and surface pavement joints
- Bibb County Airport, Centreville: $1,521,654 to reconstruct a taxiway and construct a taxilane
- Mac Crenshaw Memorial Airport, Greenville: $800,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway
- Centre-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport, Centre: $494,910 to expand an apron
- Courtland Airport, Courtland: – $400,000 to seal taxiway pavement and surface pavement joints
- Robbins Field Airport, Oneonta: $332,381 for obstruction marking, lighting, and removal
- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham: $306,000 to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway
- Jeremiah Denton Airport, Dauphin Island: $225,958 to construct, extend, and improve a safety area
- Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Hartselle: $135,000 to update an airport master plan or study