$11.6M going toward Alabama airport improvements

Nine airports in Alabama are getting $11.36 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants thanks to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, Shelby’s office announced today.

The U.S. Department of Transportation grants are designated for improvements and advances to local airport infrastructure and are being administered through the fiscal year 2022 Airport Improvement Program.

“This is great news.,” Shelby said in the statement. “More than $11 million for improvements to our local airports means economic development and the potential for new jobs right here in Alabama.”

The 10 FAA grants were awarded to nine local airports in Alabama, amounting to $11,366,292 for the following projects: