10th annual Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival is next week

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The 10th annual Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival, co-sponsored by the University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences, will be held virtually next week.

Six acclaimed movies from the African continent and the broader African Diaspora will be screened during the festival. Participants can join via their own devices by logging on any time during the festival from 2 p.m. Feb. 19 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20.

Programming for the film festival includes “Quilombo,” “100 Years from Mississippi,” “Mrs. F.,” “Appreciation,” “Back of the Moon” and “A Taste of our Land.”

The film festival is presented by the Edward A. Ulzen Memorial Foundation and Afram South Inc., two nonprofit organizations that support education and public health initiatives in Ghana, West Africa and West Alabama, respectively.

The event is also co-sponsored by the Tuscaloosa Sister Cities Commission, because Tuscaloosa is a sister city of Sunyani-Techiman in Ghana.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and are available online.