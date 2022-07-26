102-year-old WWII veteran from segregated mail unit honored

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A 102-year-old woman is being honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II.

Romay Davis will be recognized for her service during an event in her home of Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday.

The honor follows President Joe Biden’s decision in March to sign a bill authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for her unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The U.S. military was still segregated by race during the war.

The unit went to Europe to clear out massive amounts of mail that had accumulated in warehouses. Their motto was “No Mail, Low Morale.”

