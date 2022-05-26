“101 Days of Safety” begins Friday at midnight

Starting at midnight on Friday, May 27, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will kick off “101 Days Of Safety,” a summer-long initiative promoting public safety through partnerships with first responders across the state.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Reginal King said last year, seven fatal car crashes happened across the state over Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re going to make an assertive attempt to reduce those numbers this year by having all available resources out there on the roadways,” King said.

101 Days of Safety will focus on promoting safe practices for people traveling and enjoying this weekend and every weekend up until Labor Day, Sept. 5.

With AAA anticipating more than 34 million Americans hitting the road this weekend, King emphasized the importance of making sure your car is serviced and in proper working order.

“Do a quick maintenance check on your vehicle to make sure your tires are properly inflated, make sure all your internal bulbs are working, such as your headlights and your tail lights, and finally, make sure that your windshield wipers are working,” he said.

Having a first aid kit in the vehicle is also a good idea, King said.

Click here for more advice on enjoying the summer safely, or visit the ALEA’s website.