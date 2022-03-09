100 Alabama Miles Challenge partners with popular tracking app Strava

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development and its partners will kick off the 2022 virtual 100 Alabama Miles Challenge on March 26.

This challenge is a free statewide public program designed to inspire Alabamians to be active by challenging them to get 100 miles of physical activity each year. Participants are able to walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride or roll to their 100-mile goal.

Now beginning its fifth year, participants have logged over 166,000 miles since the program’s start in 2018.

This year, tracking miles will be even easier for participants thanks to a new partnership with Strava, a free digital service that enables users to automatically track their miles through an app or other wearable devices. When participants register, they can automatically link their account to 100 Alabama Miles and import their data.

“Partnering with Strava makes participating in the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge easier for anyone looking to get active in 2022,” said the Coordinator and Director of Economic Development at UACED Brian Rushing. “Using your Fitbit, Apple Watch, or even your smartphone, you will be able to capture and log your 100 Alabama Miles seamlessly as you explore our beautiful state.”

If you’re up for the 100-mile challenge, you can register here today.