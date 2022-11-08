1 year after student found dead in river, lawsuit filed against bar

TUSCALOOSA – Nov 7. marks the one-year anniversary of the death of UA student Garrett Walker, the same day his family filed a lawsuit against The Gray Lady bar.

Walker’s parents Andrew and Debbie are represented by Tuscaloosa attorney Joshua Hayes of Prince Glover Hayes. They filed a suit in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court against The Gray Lady as well as other limited liability companies associated with its ownership and operation.

Hayes said Walker’s cause of death was ruled as accidental drowning and this case is an effort to hold those responsible for his death.

“We know that Garrett Walker was last seen alive at The Gray Lady bar. We know that he was not over the age of 21, we know that they served him anyway, we know that they served him after he became intoxicated. All of those things are against the law,” said Hayes.

The 20-year-old was last seen around 1:15 a.m. after leaving The Gray Lady on Greensboro Avenue. His body was found in the Black Warrior River after two days of active searching.

“The family would just like to express their continued gratitude to this community. You know, they are from Maryland but Alabama has been really good to them. A lot of prayers and support have been coming their way. It’s been a long road for them, even this week on Wednesday Garrett’s fraternity is having a memorial in his honor, so I hope you guys will pay attention to that too. But it’s just a tragedy and the family appreciates the prayers and support from this community,” said Hayes.

Hayes said his office has sent multiple letters to The Gray Lady and have yet to hear a response.

