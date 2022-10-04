1 year after fatal wreck, driver facing criminally negligent homicide charges

A man involved in a fatal crash in Cottondale that killed three people last year is now facing charges.

As first reported by the Tuscaloosa Patch, Braxton Finlay Connell, 34, was charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The crash, which happened on U.S. Highway 11 on Sept. 30, 2021, killed 40-year-old Marty Green, 35-year-old Ashley Stewart and 35-year-old Mary Hagadorn.

Connell’s bond was set at $19,000.

