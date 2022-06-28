1 year, 51 tons: ALDOT releases litter data for Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA – Fifty-one tons – the weight of approximately seven adult elephants and the equivalent of 18 filled dump trucks.

That’s how much the Alabama Department of Transportation’s litter crew picked up off state routes in Tuscaloosa County from May 2021 through May 2022.

The crew, equipped with all-terrain vehicles, gathered litter primarily within metro Tuscaloosa, though they occasionally extended their route to the county line. ALDOT first implemented the group in late 2018 with the sole responsibility of picking up litter.

ALDOT spent $7.24 million on litter cleanup throughout the state in fiscal year 2021.

“Litter continues to be an issue in our beautiful state,” said ALDOT West Central Region Engineer Wallace McAdory III. “If more people took time to properly dispose of their trash, we wouldn’t have the problem we have today. I urge everyone to please take better care of our community and dispose of their litter properly.”

Litter harms the environment and has a negative impact on safety while diminishing the natural beauty of the state. According to the U.S. National Park Service, a tin can takes 50 years to decompose, while a plastic bottle takes 450 years to break down.

