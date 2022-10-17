1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – One University of Mississippi student was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck struck them in a parking lot in downtown Oxford.

Police say it happened early Sunday behind City Hall.

Law enforcement officers had arrested two suspects by Monday. Both are from Collierville, Tennessee.

Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday on accessory after the fact. Seth Rokitka was arrested Monday.

The student killed was 21-year-old Walker Fielder of Madison, Mississippi.

The student injured is 20-year-old Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

