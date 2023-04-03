1 dead, several injured in Greene County crash Friday afternoon

fatal crash

A man from Akron, Ohio, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Greene County.

The wreck happened just after 1 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 27-mile marker, about 4 miles south of Boligee.

Dustin J. Kirk, 37, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving was struck by an SUV driven by a 24-year-old from Mississippi. After the initial impact, Kirk’s vehicle also struck a tractor-trailer driven by a 51-year-old man from Vance. Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in Kirk’s vehicle were injured in the wreck and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Three children who were passengers in the SUV were also injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.