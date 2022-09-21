1 dead in Tuesday Walker County wreck

fatal crash

A single-vehicle crash in Walker County on Tuesday has claimed the life of a man from Ozark.

The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about 5 miles north of Jasper.

Tyce H. Brockett, 23, was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving left the road adn struck a tree. Brockett was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.