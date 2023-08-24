1 dead in overnight Tuscaloosa shooting

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man died in the wake of a shooting early Thursday.

The incident happened at Water Oak Apartments in the 3200 block of Hargrove Road East, where police found a man who’d been shot. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

A second person of interest remained at the scene, and that person told police he was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing, said VCU’s Capt. Jack Kennedy, and issues of self-defense have been raised.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact VCU at 205-464-8692.