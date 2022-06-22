Update: Driver dead in Wednesday Tuscaloosa crash identified

Update, June 23, 2022: Tuscaloosa Police have identified the man killed in an early morning crash Wednesday.

Anthony Pernell Banks, 41, was killed in a wreck that happened on 29th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Police said Banks was driving a 2008 BMW 328i. The circumstances surrounding the wreck remain under investigation.

Original story is below:

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a driver died early this morning in a wreck on 29th Street.

Officers were called to the wreck site, near the intersection of 29th Street and Herman Avenue in West Tuscaloosa just before 3 a.m.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit said it appears the driver was traveling west on 29th Street when they lost control of the car, struck a curb, crossed the center line of the road and struck a tree along the wood line.

The driver died at the scene. TPD said their name will be released once family members have been notified.