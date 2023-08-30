1 dead, 2 injured in Warrior Met Coal Mine No. 4 incident

A workplace incident this morning at Warrior Met Coal Mine No. 4 in Tuscaloosa resulted in the death of one employee and injury of two others, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced today.

TCSO’s medical unit deputies and NorthStar Paramedic Services were called to the mine around 7 a.m.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the cause of the worker’s death alongside Warrior Met Coal and the Mine Safety and Health Administration, but no foul play is suspected.