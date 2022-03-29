1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting Monday night

One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting Monday evening in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of 27th Street in West Tuscaloosa.

LaKeith Cameron, 26, died after being taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers confirmed there were multiple shots fired during the incident, but Tuesday night he said it was too early to make any determinations regarding the cause of the shooting.

District 1 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Matthew Wilson was at the scene in the wake of the shooting, there to console members of his church.

“I believe that we are all one in the same,” Wilson said. “I believe in one Tuscaloosa, and I’m tired of seeing young Black men killed by guns. Gun violence has become too regular in our community.”

Wilson said he’s pleading with parents and the community to put down their guns so their children can have a future.

“What goes on in one district affects the other,” Wilson said. “I talked to a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, and what that 16-year-old said to me is that we don’t have love in Tuscaloosa like we used to. Said he’s afraid to walk the streets in his own neighborhood. This is a testament that we must do better.”

The amount of crime in Tuscaloosa is not normal, Wilson said, and while he commends Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley for everything he’s done, the city needs more patrols in areas known as sources of violence.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the event or has any information is encouraged to contact VCU at 205-464-8692.