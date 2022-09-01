1 dead in head-on collision at Greensboro, 10th Avenue intersection

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a fatal wreck reported just before noon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Dornell Cousette Street, which is part of 10th Avenue.

TPD said the driver of a Kia sedan was turning left from Greensboro onto Cousette Street when the car struck a Mitsubishi sedan traveling south on Greensboro.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 53-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, was killed in the incident. Paramedics examined the driver of the Kia at the scene, but he did not require further medical attention.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the wreck.