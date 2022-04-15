Witnesses: Woman who stabbed man to death acting in self-defense

UPDATE: April 15, 2022, 11: 15 a.m.:

One man is dead in the wake of an early-morning stabbing in Tuscaloosa, and witnesses say the woman accused of stabbing him was acting in self-defense.

The incident happened at Claymont Apartments in Alberta, and 38-year-old Willie Jejuan Crooks was pronounced dead soon after the incident.

Investigators located a woman and multiple witnesses, who said Crooks and the woman were involved in a relationship. The incident was observed by several witnesses who said the woman acted in self-defense. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to a grand jury for evaluation of any charges.

The original story is below:

One person is dead and another is in custody in the wake of a stabbing this morning at Claymont Apartments in the Alberta area.

Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident.

WVUA 23 News will have more information as soon as it is available.