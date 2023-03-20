1 dead, 1 hurt in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested

texas school shooting

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police says one student was fatally shot and another injured when a third student opened fire outside a Dallas-area high school Monday morning before being arrested on murder charges.

Officials say the shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break.

Arlington police Chief Al Jones says a male student who was shot died at a hospital and a female student was receiving medical care after being “grazed” by gunfire, causing injures that aren’t life threatening.

He said another male student was arrested at the scene.

