$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A player in California has won a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

Before someone won the giant prize, there had been 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

That winless streak was due to the miserable odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot is the second-largest in the world, topped only by the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won by a player in California last November.

The $1.765 billion prize is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years.

Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing was $774.1 million.

