$1.1B Mega Millions prize also can be winner for retailers

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing has people lined up at convenience stores across the country to buy tickets.

Theirs are longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but the owners of shops and gas stations selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus.

State lotteries usually reward business owners who sell winning jackpot tickets with thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed.

The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.

1/9/2023 4:24:37 PM (GMT -6:00)