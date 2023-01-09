$1.1B Mega Millions prize also can be winner for retailers
The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing has people lined up at convenience stores across the country to buy tickets.
Theirs are longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but the owners of shops and gas stations selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus.
State lotteries usually reward business owners who sell winning jackpot tickets with thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed.
The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.
Read the full story on AP News right here.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
1/9/2023 4:24:37 PM (GMT -6:00)